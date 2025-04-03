On science, faith and the perils of superstition

In a world increasingly driven by scientific advancements, it is paradoxical that the lines between science, faith and superstition often blur. This phenomenon is universal. But in India, the conflation of these domains has increased alarmingly, with pseudoscience often masquerading as scientific truth. The consequences are far-reaching, affecting public policy, education and even judicial pronouncements. Therefore, the need to distinguish between science, faith and superstition has never been more urgent.

First, it must be clearly understood that formal education in science does not automatically instill a scientific temper. This is evident in the numerous instances where individuals with advanced degrees propagate pseudoscientific ideas. In 2021, a judge in India declared that cows are the only animals that inhale and exhale oxygen. In 2017, another judge claimed peahens conceive by swallowing the tears of peacocks.

Sadly, the academic community is not immune to this trend. Not long ago, an IIT director attributed cloudbursts and landslides in the region to meat consumption. This January, a director of IIT Madras sparked controversy by endorsing the medicinal properties of cow urine at a public event. While he defended his statements by referencing published studies, the broader scientific community remains divided. Some research highlights potential benefits, while others caution against adverse effects. This underlines the importance of rigorous scientific scrutiny and the dangers of selective citation.

Recognising that faith and science are not mutually exclusive may be critical at this juncture. Many of history’s greatest scientists, including Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and George Lemaitre, held strong spiritual beliefs while making groundbreaking contributions to science. Newton, a devout Christian, spent considerable time on theological studies; yet his laws revolutionised physics. Einstein famously remarked, “Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.” Lemaitre, a Catholic priest, proposed the Big Bang theory, which transformed our understanding of the universe. These examples illustrate faith is a personal matter, while science is a professional pursuit. The two can coexist harmoniously, provided they do not encroach upon each other’s domains.