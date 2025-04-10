Why Bay of Bengal is at the heart of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

The inclusion of Myanmar and Thailand—both part of ASEAN—further enhances India’s engagement with Southeast Asia, reflecting its strategic emphasis on principled multilateralism.

The transformation of India’s Northeastern states has been a crucial aspect of the Act East policy, catalysing India’s broader regional outreach. The policy, originally conceived as Look East under PM Narasimha Rao in 1992, gained significant momentum under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with major infrastructure projects. During PM Modi’s tenure the initiative evolved into the Act East policy, pursued with unprecedented intensity. Over the past decade, the government has allocated over `5 lakh crore in capital expenditure solely for the Northeast, reflecting its strategic and economic importance.

Connectivity has been a focal point of this transformation. The development of highways, expressways and multi-modal transport corridors has significantly improved accessibility. The IMT Trilateral Highway, that could connect India’s Northeast to the Pacific, exemplifies this push. Rail networks have expanded with new lines and electrification, while the Udaan scheme has enhanced air connectivity, making previously remote areas more accessible. Novel projects such as a proposed underwater tunnel between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh further highlights the government’s commitment to year-round connectivity and infrastructure development.

Schemes such as the Vibrant Village programme have been instrumental in revitalising border areas, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. By improving healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities, these initiatives have curbed migration while strengthening national security. The PM Gram Sadak Yojana has played a significant role in connecting previously isolated villages.

The Modi government’s efforts to address longstanding insurgencies in the Northeast have further contributed to the region’s transformation. The 2015 peace accord with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland marked a historic resolution to decades of conflict. Such measures have created an economically vibrant Northeast. The region is no longer viewed as a peripheral frontier but as a gateway to Southeast Asia, facilitating trade, tourism and diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries.

At this BIMSTEC summit, the key priorities included strengthening maritime cooperation, advancing a new transport agreement, and unveiling the Vision 2030 roadmap for regional development. PM Modi proposed a comprehensive 21-point action plan to enhance collaboration among members. It highlights joint efforts in disaster management, particularly in response to the recent earthquakes affecting Myanmar and Thailand. It also stresses on partnerships in the IT and space sectors, while exploring measures to reinforce regional security.

India’s approach towards the Bay of Bengal countries and BIMSTEC is underpinned by a clear vision of regional integration and strategic autonomy. The bay remains a linchpin in India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, with its economic and security imperatives demanding proactive engagement.