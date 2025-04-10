Why Bay of Bengal is at the heart of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC summit holds profound significance, reinforcing two fundamental tenets of India’s foreign policy—Neighbourhood First and Act East. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in reshaping India’s diplomatic outreach and regional influence, particularly in the Bay of Bengal and the broader Indo-Pacific. The convergence of these policies underscores India’s commitment to fostering economic, strategic and security partnerships with its neighbours while positioning itself as a key player in the evolving regional landscape.
The Bay of Bengal is central to India’s maritime strategy. It’s a crucial link between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, with the Malacca Strait being a critical choke point in the global trade network. The importance of this maritime region extends beyond trade; it is vital for India’s energy security and economic stability. Major Indian ports like Kolkata, Chennai and Visakhapatnam depend on secure sea lanes for uninterrupted commerce, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide a critical vantage point for monitoring and projecting strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific.
India has taken proactive steps in reinforcing maritime security through multilateral engagements such as the Quad—comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia—which promotes a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval exercises like Malabar and initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) also reflect India’s commitment to regional security and stability.
However, challenges persist, including China’s growing naval presence in the region, piracy, illegal fishing and climate change-related threats. This makes India’s role in BIMSTEC all the more critical, as it allows all the countries involved to shape regional discourse and strengthen collective security mechanisms.
The significance of BIMSTEC, established in 1997, lies in its ability to bridge South and Southeast Asia through cooperation across sectors. The bloc serves as a platform for fostering trade, technological advancement, energy collaboration, disaster management and counter-terrorism efforts. India has increasingly looked towards BIMSTEC as a viable alternative to the erstwhile SAARC, given Pakistan’s continued intransigence on terrorism-related issues.
The inclusion of Myanmar and Thailand—both part of ASEAN—further enhances India’s engagement with Southeast Asia, reflecting its strategic emphasis on principled multilateralism.
The transformation of India’s Northeastern states has been a crucial aspect of the Act East policy, catalysing India’s broader regional outreach. The policy, originally conceived as Look East under PM Narasimha Rao in 1992, gained significant momentum under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with major infrastructure projects. During PM Modi’s tenure the initiative evolved into the Act East policy, pursued with unprecedented intensity. Over the past decade, the government has allocated over `5 lakh crore in capital expenditure solely for the Northeast, reflecting its strategic and economic importance.
Connectivity has been a focal point of this transformation. The development of highways, expressways and multi-modal transport corridors has significantly improved accessibility. The IMT Trilateral Highway, that could connect India’s Northeast to the Pacific, exemplifies this push. Rail networks have expanded with new lines and electrification, while the Udaan scheme has enhanced air connectivity, making previously remote areas more accessible. Novel projects such as a proposed underwater tunnel between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh further highlights the government’s commitment to year-round connectivity and infrastructure development.
Schemes such as the Vibrant Village programme have been instrumental in revitalising border areas, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. By improving healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities, these initiatives have curbed migration while strengthening national security. The PM Gram Sadak Yojana has played a significant role in connecting previously isolated villages.
The Modi government’s efforts to address longstanding insurgencies in the Northeast have further contributed to the region’s transformation. The 2015 peace accord with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland marked a historic resolution to decades of conflict. Such measures have created an economically vibrant Northeast. The region is no longer viewed as a peripheral frontier but as a gateway to Southeast Asia, facilitating trade, tourism and diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries.
At this BIMSTEC summit, the key priorities included strengthening maritime cooperation, advancing a new transport agreement, and unveiling the Vision 2030 roadmap for regional development. PM Modi proposed a comprehensive 21-point action plan to enhance collaboration among members. It highlights joint efforts in disaster management, particularly in response to the recent earthquakes affecting Myanmar and Thailand. It also stresses on partnerships in the IT and space sectors, while exploring measures to reinforce regional security.
India’s approach towards the Bay of Bengal countries and BIMSTEC is underpinned by a clear vision of regional integration and strategic autonomy. The bay remains a linchpin in India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, with its economic and security imperatives demanding proactive engagement.
The transformation of the Northeast underscores India’s commitment to internal development as a foundation for external engagement. These interlinked policies have reinforced India’s role as a key pillar in the rapidly emerging multipolar order across Asia and beyond, fostering long-term economic growth, security and diplomatic influence.
Anil K Antony
National Secretary and National Spokesperson, BJP
(Views are personal)