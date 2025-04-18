The war on science in Trump's America

The accomplishments in basic science led to major breakthroughs—from understanding the atom and the genome to devising the internet and global positioning systems to life-saving therapeutics. The US became a model for others. The lifeline of technology has always been basic science–to understand the natural world in contrast with applied science.

The end of Reagan’s rule in 1989 and lapping up of American exceptionalism coincided with the dissolution of the Soviet Union. This author, who had just joined a university in the US as a postdoctoral researcher, remembers watching on television the unfurling of the flag marking the end of the USSR. It was hailed as a victory of neoliberalism and democracy. But a lot has changed in the US between Reagan and Donald Trump.

As a retrogression from Enlightenment principles, some Americans now even maintain that the country is a “Christian nation built by Christians, for Christians”—somewhat reminiscent of political slogans raised in Germany in the 1930s. The cracks in the neoliberal democratic system have been building up over the last several years. This must have made Francis Fukuyama, who jubilantly wrote The End of History in 1989, sound more cynical about the prospects of liberal democracy in his more recent writings.

Much of the ire of current ruling elites has fallen on science and academia. The future of their research careers is threatened with massive cuts in funding, loss of jobs and revocation of visas. The new administration announced soon after settling in freezes on federal grants for programmes embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. It made drastic cuts to funds for projects paid by the National Institutes of Health, impacting the wherewithal of many leading universities that host such programmes.

It is feared this will encourage a reverse brain drain from the US to Europe and other countries. In a recent poll among US researchers by Nature, more than 1,200 out of 1,600 said they would like to leave the country—that is about 75 percent of the total. Of the 700 respondents among postgraduate students, 500 wanted to leave. The Nature editorial noted the risks as “the country seeks to devalue scientific evidence in policy making and attack the structures supporting the US knowledge ecosystem, including universities, libraries and museums”.

US federal agencies fund 60 percent of the country’s basic science research. NIH, whose budget is estimated to be $48 billion, is the largest funder of biomedical research in the world, and the National Science Foundation spends about $9 billion on fundamental science and engineering. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is facing significant downsizing, affecting its climate science research.