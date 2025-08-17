Indra: A divine tester of virtue

We are used to thinking of Indra, king of the celestials, as a complex personality. In story after story, he comes across as libidinous, crafty, and jealously guarding his turf. But over time, I began to realise that he is often a catalyst, just like Narada Muni and Rishi Durvasa. Indra's interventions can bring out stark truths. This is also noticeable in Buddhist tradition, wherein he is usually called by one of his other names, Sakra.

Sakra, also pronounced Shakra, means 'mighty' and 'powerful' in Sanskrit, a name found in verses from way back in the Rig Veda. In Buddhism, which came much later and drew heavily on Hinduism, Sakra, spelt Sakka in Pali, is a prominent figure, considered the ruler of the Trayastrimsa heaven. That is the name of the heaven at the top of Mount Meru – the celestial realm. Mount Meru is the name assigned in Hinduism to the polar centre of the physical world. Indra has many versions of his name across the Indic world, in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese. In Buddhism, he is often held to consult with the Buddha on matters of morality, and along with Brahma, he is cast as a Dharmapala, meaning a guardian of the Buddha's dharma or dhamma, that is, a protector of Buddhism.

I discovered several stories of Sakra's interventions while going through the stories in the Aryasurya Jatakamala. But first, a word about the book itself. It was originally in Sanskrit and contains thirty-four jatakas. Scholars say it is written in sophisticated language, using Sanskrit literary devices, and a mixture of prose and verse. I could not discover a definite date for the original. But scholars agree it was a very influential work, translated by several later writers. The collection travelled across the Eastern Sea and overland into China. Borobodur, the massive 9th-century Buddhist site in Java, contains depictions of all thirty-four stories from the Aryasurya Jatakamala. I had the good fortune to visit Borobudur and count it as a stunning experience.