Treat air pollution as public health emergency

The global mortality data associated with air pollution is staggering. The World Health Organization says air pollution is linked to one in nine deaths and 7 million premature deaths every year. According to the State of Global Air 2024 report, air pollution caused 8.1 million deaths in 2021, making it the second most important risk for mortality, especially among children under five. Every year, 6.7 million people lose their lives prematurely due to the combined impact of poor indoor and outdoor air. Outdoor pollution accounted for 4.2 million of these deaths, primarily from cancer, respiratory infections and cardiovascular disorders.

Almost 90 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries like India, which are disproportionately affected. In 2023, India was the second-most polluted country in the world. One of the key indices is particulate matter (PM), which is not a single pollutant, but a dangerous concoction of solids and aerosols. It contains inorganic ions, metallic and organic compounds and carbon. PM with a diameter of 10 microns or less (PM10) are inhalable and thus have serious health implications. Emissions from vehicles produce much of the PM2.5 found in outdoor air, as well as a significant proportion of PM10. Both of these induce tissue damage, lung inflammation and trigger DNA mutations leading to cancer.

Though it’s not the only cause, vehicular emissions play a significant role in escalating air pollution. In the national capital, vehicular pollution accounted for 40 percent of PM2.5 emissions. In 2024, Delhi recorded an annual average PM2.5 level of 107 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3)—over two-and-a-half times the safe limit of 40µg/m3.

The rising levels of PM2.5, which penetrate deep into our lungs and bloodstream, pose a grave health risk, especially for children, elderly and other vulnerable groups with existing conditions. In children, PM2.5 has also been linked to sub-optimal cognitive development and other mental health issues like anxiety.

As a pulmonologist practising for 25 years, I have witnessed a distressing rise in the number of respiratory and other issues, likely linked to air pollution in the last few years, across the board in children, adults and the elderly. There is a rise in air pollution-related life-threatening health issues such as severe asthma and other pulmonary diseases, cancer and several cardiovascular issues.

About 1.1 billion Indians currently live in areas where the PM2.5 levels exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. It will, therefore, not be an exaggeration to say that the rising air pollution is not just a regulatory or governance issue. It is a public health emergency of grave significance, as it hampers the overall quality of life of billions, causing endless human suffering and lowering our productivity and contribution to the society.