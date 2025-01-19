Indian optimism awaiting a Trumpian order

Donald Trump will be inaugurated today as the 47th President of the United States, but he has already dominated the information space for over two months with media conferences, foreign and domestic policy prescriptions and Cabinet appointments. To cap it all, he claims a major credit for Wednesday's Hamas-Israel hostage release deal.

The world now awaits the new President with anticipation, anxiety and trepidation. A poll conducted for a Brussels-based think tank (ECFR) and an Oxford University Project showed major European nervousness: merely 34 percent of respondents from 11 European Union countries felt that Trump was good for America; even fewer (22 per cent) felt he would be good for the EU.

These sentiments are obviously in response to Trump's harsh public pronouncements about EU freeloading on the US on trade and NATO's total dependence on the US for security.

Trump wants Europeans to pay for their own defence and to withdraw subsidies to ensure "fair" trade. It upends the post-War understanding between Europe/NATO and the US: partnering the US in upholding the liberal global order abroad, in return for US largesse for a security umbrella and lenient economic terms. For Europe, this volte face comes at a time of political disarray and economic malaise.

The first order of business is to disengage from the conflict in Ukraine so that the US can focus more on the strategic challenge from China. Since his boast that he would stop the war in 24 hours, Trump has come to realise that many conflicting interests in the US, Europe and Russia need to be reconciled, if the outcome is not to be even messier than the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump's presumed policy guide, Project 2025, suggests that a Eurasian security architecture should effectively consist of Europe developing a conventional deterrent against Russia, with the US providing a nuclear umbrella. With Europe's limited indigenous military-industrial capacity and economic situation, it is difficult to see this happening in the near term. If Europe also has to find the resources for the multi-billion-dollar reconstruction of Ukraine and rehabilitation of its displaced population, this would be a double whammy. The reasons for disaffection with Trump are obvious.