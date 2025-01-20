Every step you take, they’ll be watching you

The second generation of leaders and thinkers in India come in the age group of 40-59 years. This is a cusp generation between the deprived and the enabled ones at the top and the bottom of the age profiles we are referring to. This generation of folks are the sons and daughters of those in their sixties and seventies and fathers and mothers of the generation below them in the 20-39 age group.

Everyone in this category is a bit confused. They are sitting on the fence of decision-making and are not too sure, which is the right approach to life. At one end you have the “work is worship” and “work alone satisfies” mindset of their parents, and at another, there is the “there is more to life than work” mindset of their children. This segment is therefore challenged.

The third generation of leaders and thinkers are in the 20-39 group. These are folks new to work, or even feel harassed by work. Their bosses are typically in the confused lot of people sitting on the fence and their CEOs could be either from this segment or from the first generation of hard workers.

Subrahmanyan is clearly categorised to be in the top segment, going by his comments and what followed in the press note issued by L&T that spoke of the company’s broader vision for progress, India’s current opportunity for growth, a push for the country’s development and the yen to “achieve the shared vision of being a developed nation”.

And then there is a fallacy segment out here as well. There is a generation of young people in the age group of 20-39 who work for bosses and owners who belong to their very own age group. At times even younger. Many of these are from the startup ecosystem, with a very different and even irreverent take on hard work and the number of hours put in.

Many of them believe in the WFH (work from home) and WFA (work from anywhere) culture, and are essentially concerned with the output rather than the input of number of hours of work. Even out here, all is not well. There is angst. And this angst is that of the toxic workplace, where other toxicities apart from number of work hours seem to dominate their lives. But let that be a subject for another day.

The moot point then is that the current outbreak of angst on the 90-hour week is far more complex than it seems. India is divided across two sets of polarised views—one at the top of the age bracket and the other at the bottom. One lives to work and the other works to live.

In between sits a confused India, being pulled at one end by a dad or mom, and at the other by the son or daughter. Mind you, all live in the same home, the same glass house. This tug of war shall continue. To each their own.

Harish Bijoor

Brand guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults

(Views are personal)

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)