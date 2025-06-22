Finding the soul of India through a foreign language

This week, I came across a book that I read last year and its value struck me afresh. Particularly because I am far from ‘ashamed’ of knowing the English language, despite the odd political opinion in Delhi on the very many Indians who freely inhabit the unparalleled depth and range of the Anglophone world. The book I found was the late scholar-economist Bibek Debroy’s last published volume, Sacred Songs—the Mahabharata’s Many Gitas, devoted to the 24 gitas in the epic apart from the Bhagavad Gita. It joined a luminous list of translations from Indian scripture by other scholars. People like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who rendered the Bhagavad Gita and the sixteen principal Upanishads into English; C Rajagopalachari, whose abridged English translations of Valmiki’s Ramayana and Vyasa’s Mahabharata in the 1950s are still very much around in new editions; and Kamala Subramaniam, who produced monumental English translations of the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Srimad Bhagavatam.

The value of such works is that they used the English language to repossess Indian scripture and make it accessible to the millions of Indians trapped in the English language. People who still longed to know their heritage better but had to get on with life, study, find jobs, sustain family responsibilities, all of which consumed their time.

For these millions, people like Dr Radhakrishnan, C Rajagopalachari, Kamala Subramaniam, Bibek Debroy, Ramesh Menon and a score of others performed a valuable public service. Through their labours, they gave the soul of India back to those cut off by history. To look at just Debroy’s prodigious output, he translated the unabridged version of Vyasa’s Mahabharata into English, in a series of 10 volumes. He also translated the Bhagavad Gita, the Harivamsa (an abridged Mahabharata also credited to Vyasa), the Vedas, no less, and Valmiki’s Srimad Ramayanam in three volumes.