Saffron sizzles, broccoli beckons: New-age farming

Two decades ago, on a car ride with late newspaper editor Dileep Padgaonkar, I referred to the hot new term ‘knowledge economy’ in reference to software and allied sectors when he interrupted: “Why can’t we refer to agriculture as part of the knowledge economy?” He said farmers knew much about their profession, but farming was not considered knowledge-intensive.

I wonder what he would say about new practices that have put the farmers’ traditional knowledge on a higher path with technology, entrepreneurial innovation, and new frontiers of knowledge. My thoughts on new-age agriculture were triggered by news of a Nagpur couple growing saffron in their home to garner `50 lakh or so per year using aeroponics techniques.

New-age practices, happening only in pockets, stand in contrast to frequent news of indebted farmers committing suicide after crop failures or loan pressures, protests about inadequate support prices and the politics of what is broadly called India’s agrarian crisis.

The Nagpur couple, Akshay and Divya Holey, recreated Kashmir-like conditions in their home after spending more than three months in the valley. But unlike conventional farmers, they use air and mist, not land, to grow saffron. They mix solar power with aeroponics, in which choice nutrients are directly fed into the roots of a plant. While they have trained more than 150 farmers across Maharashtra to join their league, there have also been reports of aeroponics used to grow saffron from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and even Kerala.

Aeroponics is just one of the several options in new-age agriculture. Artificial fertiliser-free organic farming, greenhouse-grown climate-sensitive crops; hydroponics in which crops are grown in nutrient-rich water, and vertical farming, in which crops are “stacked” in controlled environments to boost production, are among a range of practices that are firing up entrepreneurial imagination.

When Devi Lal was India’s deputy PM and controversial agriculture minister in 1989-91, he frequently grabbed the headlines with ideas that seemed out of place but, in hindsight, ahead of his times. He spoke for smaller tractors after a visit to China and wanted a boost for Israel-style drip irrigation that actually guzzles electricity to conserve water.

Thanks to solar-powered water pumps and software-driven precision, I think some of his dreams are easier to realise now. Internet apps and data analysis platforms can now monitor crop health and guide precision farming, not to mention accurate weather forecasts.

Entrepreneurs find new ways to succeed if costs and benefits make sense. A few days ago, I watched a Tamil news channel show a fish farmer in Tamil Nadu who literally bought tonnes of watermelons at wholesale prices and emptied a truckload into a pond because that helps breed fish by the shoals!