Understanding the holy month of fasting

Ramzan Karim, dear readers. Ramzan lasts a month, depending on the sighting of the new moon. It began on March 1 this year. In India, fasting will continue until March 30 or 31, 2025, based on the new moon sighting, which marks the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr.

I thought non-Muslims might like to know more about this important Muslim event, so I want to share some points about Ramzan. The Arabs say Ramadan, but we South Asians have called it Ramzan for centuries, so I will use our word. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, and it is believed that the Quran was revealed during this month. During this month, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn to sunset.

The pre-dawn meal is called suhoor in Arabic and sehri in Persian. India says sehri. It’s said that to provide energy throughout the day, filling, protein-rich foods, complex carbohydrates like whole-wheat and brown rice, healthy fats, and hydrating fruits and vegetables are eaten. Popular items include eggs, dairy products like yoghurt and cheese, lean meats like chicken and fish, legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas, a variety of nuts, and cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, and oranges, depending on season.

Some foods are better avoided. Salty foods like processed meats, pickles, and salty snacks can cause dehydration. Sugary foods like pastries, cakes, and sweet cereals usually lead to an energy crash later in the day, especially if fasting. Caffeinated drinks like tea, coffee, and soda can cause dehydration and disturb sleep. Fried foods like pakodas, samosas, and puris can cause bloating and indigestion.

After fasting the whole day, Muslims break their fast at sunset with a meal called iftar. This evening meal replenishes energy levels and rehydrates the body for the next day’s rigours. They first sip water and eat dates in memory of what their Prophet ate in Arabia. Dates provide instant energy, while water rehydrates the body. There is usually a soup or broth to gently pace digestion after the long hours of fasting. Soups and broths usually include lentil soup, chicken broth, or vegetable soup. There are nice vegetarian recipes for Arab-style food on the net that anyone could try. I like the dal soup, Shorbet Adas, and Mujadara, an Arab khichdi with dal, rice, herbs and caramelised onions.

The lean proteins for iftar include chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes, said to help in muscle repair. Fruits and vegetables like mangoes, bananas, apples, cucumbers, and leafy greens provide vitamins and fibre, while good old whole grains like brown rice, millet, and whole-wheat bread help restore energy. Iftar foods to avoid are the same as those avoided for sehri—processed, fried, and excessively salty and sugary food. But I’ve noticed that both Hindus and Muslims out North love breaking their fast with fried food. We are a pakoda-bajji nation.