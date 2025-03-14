Loot of prehistory in Ukraine

A ceasefire in Ukraine is of personal interest to almost half the world’s people—not only for geopolitical reasons, but because the origin of the Indo-European languages has been traced to its battlefields. Hundreds of Ukraine’s culturally significant sites have been endangered by the war and thousands of archaeological artefacts have vanished into Russia. The loot of prehistory is a faithful companion of war, but this case is special, because it concerns the Holy Grail of philology, the search for the origins of the vast Indo-European family of languages and communities.

Earlier this month, researchers at Harvard Medical School mapped ancient genetic data to archaeological finds and linguistic history, and established that proto-Indo-European, a lost parent language which exists only in reconstruction, originated in a Russian-occupied region of Ukraine. Kherson Oblast seems to be the point of origin from where cultures identified with cattle herding and chariots spread across the Old World.

Genetic data supports the theory of the steppe origin of Indo-European groups, suggested by the German philologist Otto Schrader in the 19th century and the Australian archaeologist V Gordon Childe between the world wars, and developed into the ‘kurgan hypothesis’ (kurgan is Turkic for ‘burial mound’) by the Lithuanian archaeologist Marija Gimbutas in the 1950s. One Kurgan community, the Yamnaya culture, is now the focus. The very name shows how close the Indo-European languages are. It derives from yama, which means a burial pit in Russian and Ukrainian. Across most of South Asia, it is the name of the god of death himself.

Max Müller would have called these closely-related cultures ‘Aryan’, but that term has become loaded by generations of racist politics in Europe and South Asia. But Müller believed that Aryans formed a linguistic category, not a racial one. Present thinking retains that line―the title of the most recent major work on the subject is David W Anthony’s The Horse, the Wheel and Language.

While a ceasefire in Ukraine would pause the organised loot of archaeological sites, Russia may contest Ukraine’s right to be regarded as the original homeland of Indo-European speakers. It’s a long-running battle for cultural supremacy. Russia has come to signify a political and cultural territory controlled by Moscow, but the Kievan Rus, a mostly eastern Slavic coalition, ruled from Kyiv from the 9th century, was about 400 years older than Muscovy. Kyiv developed the basis of many features of Russian culture, from religious architecture to the Russkaya Pravda, the statute book which started Russia’s legal traditions. Now, the two countries have something much older and more valuable to fight over—the cultural origins of half the world.