Spiritual Comfort can Come from the Young and the Old

Among the gods, if there is the fierce Shiva of the Hindutva movement, the Bhairavas of the Tantric tradition, and the pot-bellied Buddho-baba of Bengal, there is also Batuk Bhairav of Kashmir, the boy-like Shiva.

Vishnu manifests as the child-like Vaman avatar, who later becomes a giant. He is the angry warrior priest Parashuram. He is also Krishna, the child capable of inhaling the entire universe. In Gita Govinda, he is a little child who turns into a handsome lad when he is alone with the milkmaids. It is a secret known only to milkmaids. Then men of the village did not know about this transformation.

Increasingly, we see Ram being presented as a young child or as boy-like, akin to Krishna, without family by his side, neither brothers nor parents by his side, alone with two serviceproviders, Hanuman and Garuda, and a lot of role models around him, his toy weapons remind us of video games based on war that children now fill their time with, almost capturing the spirit of the Gen Z. Age, however, does not matter. In the Hindu worldview, a sage can be of any age. Wisdom is not shaped by experience alone. A young child can possess all the wisdom in the world, while an old man can be as ignorant and deluded as anyone else. This is an important theme in Hindu mythology: God is both a baby and a decrepit old man, and the same holds true for goddesses. In fact, goddesses encompass a full spectrum of ages, ranging from the pre-pubescent girl (Kamala) and young lady (Sodasi) to the matriarch (Matangi) and the crone (Dhumavati).