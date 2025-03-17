What cleaves us apart can bring us together

When I want to get close with some of my childhood friends, I lapse into Telugu or Tamil. The connect is quick and memorable. When speaking to my waiter at a Darshini restaurant in Bengaluru, who is from Uttar Pradesh, I switch to Hindi. My auto driver gets a bit of Malayalam or Telugu or Tamil. When I connect with a client in Ahmedabad in Gujarati, it lights up his eyes. What’s the problem with language then? Actually, there is none. There is one only when we want to create it.

The issue is once again on the boil on the political front. Its focus now is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s decision to replace the Indian rupee symbol that springs from the Devanagari script with a more local Tamil ‘Ru’ (for Rubaai). It started with the budget document for 2025-26 tabled in the state assembly.

All this emerges from the larger backdrop of the heated debate on the National Education Policy and its implementation or non-implementation by states such as Tamil Nadu and many others. The debate hinges on the larger conspiracy theory that the Union government is trying to thrust Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. The theory, if believed, will have an impact on all of south India, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab and Odisha.

Those who have watched the debate, the fracas, the noise, the passion, and, at times, even the violence that results from any stirring of the otherwise peaceful pot of language, will appreciate that it gives political leverage that many parties will happily use. Interestingly, language is a subject that seamlessly crosses party lines and is more of a people’s issue than any other.

After poverty, language is possibly one of the most real and emotive people issues there is to embrace. It’s about all the people in a state. It’s not about the leaders alone. Both the ruling party and the opposition need to tread carefully on the issue. No party can afford to take a stance against the state’s most dominant spoken languages, never mind what the parties’ national leadership says.