When fantastic futures become history foretold

In The Man in the High Castle (1962), author Philip K Dick imagines an alternative history where the Axis powers win the Second World War, and the US is divided between Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. In the TV adaptation of the novel, there’s a shocking scene depicting a conquered New York bedecked with Nazi imagery, including swastikas in Times Square. It is still quite a chilling possibility—if you substituted China for Germany and Xi for Hitler.

The story follows a San Francisco woman who stumbles into the resistance after her sister is killed for possessing mysterious newsreels—films showing an alternative reality where the Allies won. These reels, created by the elusive ‘Man in the High Castle’, hint at other worlds, shaking the regime’s grip. She teams up with a double agent torn between Nazi loyalty and doubt, and a Japanese trade minister wrestling with his empire’s brutality.

In The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order (1996), Samuel Huntington writes that post-Cold War conflicts won’t primarily stem from ideology (capitalism vs communism) or economics but from cultural and civilisational differences. Huntington divides the world into major civilisations—Western (US, Europe), Islamic, Sinic (China), Hindu (India), Orthodox (Russia), Japanese, Latin American, and African—arguing that their values, histories, and identities are fundamentally at odds. The West, led by America, would face growing friction with others, especially the Islamic world and China, as global power decentralises. He predicts “fault-line conflicts” (say, Islam vs West) and “core state” rivalries (US vs China), with alliances forming along civilisational lines. The West’s push for universal values—democracy, individualism—would provoke retaliation from places like China. Civilisations don’t meld; they collide like continental plates.

An alternative history unfolds in Philip Roth’s novel, The Plot Against America (2004). Charles Lindbergh, a famed aviator with known isolationist and sympathetic views toward Nazi Germany, defeats Franklin D Roosevelt in 1940. Lindbergh’s presidency leads to an ‘America First’ agenda that aligns the US with Nazi Germany, implementing anti-semitic policies and fostering a fascistic state.