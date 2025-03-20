The imperial agenda behind Trump's Greenland gambit

Why is US President Donald Trump hyperventilating about Greenland? He spends not a single week without reasserting that its annexation by the US is inevitable, despite the fact that such a move would defy every rule of sovereignty known to humankind. “I think it will happen,” he repeated as recently as March 13, forcing the chairman of the Danish parliament’s defence committee to remark, “It would mean war between two NATO countries.”

Trump is focussing on appropriating both Greenland and Ukraine, alienating the European Union, since both are continental countries. His reasons for usurpation are the same: ego, impunity, minerals, legacy. He doesn’t care whom he estranges.

Trump’s harping on Greenland being essential for “national security” takes its inspiration from a United States Geological Survey text (‘What is a critical mineral?’): “The Energy Act of 2020 defined critical minerals as those that are essential to the economic or national security of the United States…”According to the USGS’s 2022 list of 50 critical minerals/elements, more than a dozen of these are nestled untouched by human hands in Greenland. And many of them are abundant in Ukraine.

Greenland’s critical mineral and energy assets are estimated at $4.4 trillion, of which $1.7 trillion are oil and gas. The value of minerals is, therefore, roughly $2.7 trillion. More important is that Greenland’s resource fortune and strategic location, both untapped, is potentially worth hundreds of billions – perhaps trillions – of dollars in the medium-term, especially with Arctic shipping routes opening up and climate change making resource extraction possible there.