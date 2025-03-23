Opinion|Important to distinguish between messianic zeal and megalomania

POTUS Donald Trump has been on a rampage ever since he was sworn into office for the second time some two months back. The flurry of executive decrees signed has thrown the entire world in tumult. He has unleashed an unprecedented trade war against not only adversaries but also against allies, weaponising tariffs, reminding everyone brusquely that in international relations there are no permanent friends or enemies. The language of contemporary diplomacy has fast degenerated into bullying bluster peppered with boasts and bragging. India that had for the past decade cultivated a special strategic relationship with the US has been caught on the wrong foot.

True, Prime Minister Modi has escaped the humiliation in full media glare that some less fortunate heads of state and government have suffered, but his “good friend Donald” has left no room for lingering hopes that any exceptions will be made for India as the MAGA juggernaut rolls on. He has threatened to annex Canada as the 51st state the US, take over Panama Canal and Greenland, ruptured the Atlantic Alliance and left of what was already a weak rule-based World Order into a shambles finally demolishing the international legal fiction about sovereign equality of nations. ‘Might is Right’ is his dictum. Where does that leave India?

It would be dangerously naive to believe that we have strategic autonomy to pursue our national interests in turbulent times. Our diplomacy was based on forging not one but many special strategic partnerships and transforming Nehruvian Non-Alignment into an intermeshing web of multi-plural alignments reclaiming for India the role of the Voice of the Global South. Prime Minister Modi had succeeded brilliantly in projecting the image of resurgent India globally. All this has changed in a blink.

Some analysts suggest that though the emerging challenges are complex and full of hazards there is a silver lining in the dark clouds. India is presented with an opportunity to turn uncertainty into a shining moment full of promise and possibilities like it had done on the eve of Independence by convening the Asian Relations Conference in Delhi. Others are sceptical. They fear that this may end up chasing a mirage and only render the country more vulnerable.