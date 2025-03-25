All is not well with Karnataka politics

One prominent member of the group supporting Siddaramaiah, and has been at daggers drawn with DKS, is the 73-year-old minister of cooperation, K N Rajanna. It is Rajanna who claimed on the floor of the House on March 20 that a honey-trap attempt had been made against him and his son. The scandal has shocked everyone. That Rajanna himself admitted it in the House and called for a high-level probe indicated the seriousness. His son Rajendra told the media that such attempts had been going on “for months”.

Though the issue was raised by two BJP MLAs in the assembly on March 20, the party itself failed to cash in on it on the first day. The two MLAs didn’t get wider support from others. It was a good opportunity for the opposition to hold the government by the scruff of its neck. The failure was perhaps brought to the notice of the party’s high command. Amends were made the next day, the last of the session. The BJP raised the issue along with the Muslim quota bill and brought the House to a halt. The BJP asked the government: “Who is the director and producer of these honey-traps?”

This was an issue that has deeply embarrassed the ruling Congress, but the BJP failed to take advantage of it on Day One. Imagine a minister, a senior one at that, stands on the floor of the House, expresses his helplessness, and asks the home minister to launch a probe so that the culprits behind the honey-trap scandal can be brought to book. Rajanna even said the state has become a “CD factory” and that there are 48 honey-trap cases in Karnataka involving leaders of different political parties and states. Incidentally, in Karnataka, several politicians have obtained injunctions from courts restraining media houses from publishing ‘defamatory’ content on them.

Rumours of honey-trapping of minister/s were making rounds in the corridors of power for at least a week. It seems a senior minister even brought this to the notice of the CM, who is said to have assured that a probe would be launched into the matter. With the legislature session on, MLAs and MLCs were heard discussing in hushed tones about the scandal. Despite all this, Home Minister G Parameshwara said he came to know of the issue only after BJP MLA Sunil Kumar spoke about it on the floor of the assembly. If this was so, what was the state intelligence, which reports to the CM, doing?