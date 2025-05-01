In defence of free speech in Parliament

During the recently-concluded budget session of parliament, a lighthearted repartee about who, how and in what order of precedence members get the right to address the House brought up a substantive issue. For when MPs speak in parliament, they articulate the views of millions of their constituents, often on critical issues. To speak is to breathe.

So, what are the privileges of an MP provided for in the Constitution? Where does the power to frame the rules and procedures for conducting business in both Houses of parliament flow from? How did the office of the chairperson of the Council of States and the speaker of the House get created? What are the powers, privileges and immunities that the Constitution bestows on these august offices?

Article 93 creates the offices of the speaker and deputy speaker by election, while Article 64 provides that the vice president would be the ex-officio chairperson of the Council of States. Articles 89 to 97 about the officers of parliament and the procedure to appoint and remove them.