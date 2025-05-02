Kashmir rings familiar notes in Northeast

There is yet another reality faced in societies exposed to prolonged civil unrests or violent conflicts which is revealed in this unfolding crisis. It is a truism that on each side of any conflict, there would be sabre-rattling hawks as well as docile, peace-loving but silent or silenced doves. It also is most of the time true that it is the hawks, even if they constitute a small percentage of the total population, are the ones who get to be heard and seen.

Observers not sensitive enough to discern this difference generally go back with the impression the hawkish voices represent the mood ofthe entire community. Sadly, this time too, the crime of just five murderous radicals is threatening to change the entire narrative of Kashmir amid the emotive surge of powerful nationalistic emotions. Hopefully, voices of moderation will also grow to provide the balance sooner than later, and the state’s as well as the people’s response to the shocking crime will be more precise and surgical than indiscriminate.

Those from the conflict zones of the Northeast will have little trouble understanding these troubling thoughts on the fragility of ‘negative peace’ or to see that ‘frozen conflicts’ do not amount to comprehensive and lasting peace—or for that matter, peace at all. As in Kashmir, they have also had to watch with hurtful consternation in so many situations, the tendency of being treated as the ‘other’ in the conflict binary, by the Indian state as well as ordinary citizenry.

Not all, but much of the national media too, who at other times are little aware or attentive of the issues in the Northeast, para-troop into the region in times of newsworthy conflicts and end up trying to fit the conflict dynamics in the region—which are never as straightforward as in other parts of India, or even Kashmir—into the conflict templates they are familiar with, giving very wrong diagnoses of the problems at hand. At other times, they come with their ideological baggage to offload, again ending up with reportage painfully contrary to how actual stakeholders understood their own lived experiences.

No civil conflict is unidimensional, and therefore no comprehensive solution to them can be unidimensional either. Many of the factors behind these conflicts too tend not to show on the conflict radar therefore go unnoticed. Efforts must however be to identify these invisible stakes and stakeholders within before a conflict can be resolved comprehensively.

Pradip Phanjoubam | Editor, Imphal Review of Arts and Politics

(Views are personal)

(phanjoubam@gmail.com)