Why filmmakers can’t do without Cannes

I first met independent Assamese filmmaker Rima Das in 2017 at the Marché du Film or Cannes Film Market, when her second feature, Village Rockstars, was featured in the ‘HAF Goes To Cannes’ initiative. Having been part of the Work In Progress Lab of Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), it had made its way to the market’s prestigious platform which provided Das the opportunity to look for post-production funds and pitch to sales agents and other festivals. Goes To Cannes, one of the tailor-made official programmes at the Cannes Film Market, aims to discover promising, new-generation talents through their works-in-progress, selected and curated by partner festivals like the HAF.

Thanks to it, not only did Das get a great mentor in the famous editor, Jacques Comets, who guided her with the first cut of Village Rockstars, but found the world opening its door for her modest indie. About a free-spirited and rebellious 10-year-old village girl Dhunu who dreams of owning a guitar and makes herself Styrofoam one till she gets a real one, the film played at hundreds of international festivals thanks to the initial exposure at Cannes. At Toronto and San Sebastian, it was the first film from Northeast India to be featured in the official selection. It won the National Award for the best film in 2018 and went on to represent India at the Oscars.

This year, the debut feature of Tribeny Rai—a Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute graduate—Shape of Momo was showcased under the same section. Rai is from Sikkim and her Nepali-language film is set in her home state. She was looking for gap-financing, post-production funds and interactions with sales agents and festival programmers. Whether Shape of Momo will also follow the same trajectory of success as Das’s film can’t quite be predicted. But what’s amply clear is the significance of the market for independent Indian filmmakers trying to strike their own course in the international arena, away from the claptrap and constraints of commercial Indian cinema.