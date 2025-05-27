Japanese economy | How not to get lost in translation

The increasing reliance on government spending led to a steady deterioration in public finances as the government ran large deficits. Government debt increased to 220 percent of GDP. The policies acted as a palliative, allowing essential reforms to be deferred.

Policymakers borrowing from Japan’s playbook misunderstand the country’s circumstances. When its bubble economy collapsed, Japan was relatively rich and technologically advanced. The country entered the crisis with modest government debt. It had high domestic savings and a high home investment bias, which allowed the government to finance its spending domestically, assisted by the central bank’s quantitative easing programmes.

In the 1990s, Japan benefitted from favourable external conditions. Strong global growth allowed exports to partially offset the lack of domestic demand. A weaker yen was helpful in creating economic activity.

Contrary to commonly-held views, Japan’s demographics were helpful. Its aging population was an advantage, because it meant fewer new entrants into the workforce, keeping unemployment low. A falling population supported per capita income, and disinflation or deflation ameliorated the erosion of living standards. There were problems of a shrinking workforce and lower tax base, but Japan’s welfare system is less generous than those in many countries.

The social and political background were favourable. Shaped by the hardships of the Second World War and the immediate post-war period, Japanese culture is characterised by strong national consciousness, stoicism and selflessness, particularly among older citizens. There was acceptance of the need for economic sacrifices.

Japan is also, de facto, a one-party state, where the ruling LDP is able to pursue its policies with little political opposition. This allowed the country to pursue consistent policies to manage its problems with limited opposition. Most of these conditions do not exist in other countries, should they seek to copy Japan’s approach. The problems are now global in scope. The world now faces unsustainable debt levels. There are trade and currency wars that are likely to escalate. There is a deteriorating geopolitical security environment, an expensive and slow energy transition, and a resource scarcity. In essence, one lesson from Japan’s experience is that it is better to enter a crisis first as there are greater options.