Rules of engagement needed to ensure a rule-based world

The US secretary of war’s internationally televised talk at Quantico last week to all American operational commanders of single-star rank and above has implications for the world. It’s one thing for the US to choose its own policies. But when they’re announced to the world in such a manner, all sorts of responses may be expected.

One statement of interest made by Pete Hegseth was, “We [also] don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement. We untie the hands of our war fighters to intimidate, demoralise, hunt and kill the enemies of our country. No more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement, just common sense, maximum lethality, and authority for war fighters.”

Rules of engagement and the broader laws of war have a long history, moving from customs and codes of honour of antiquity to formal international law. The aim was to control man’s perennial propensity to use violence against man. Nothing should erode that progress achieved over centuries. Here is why.

Abraham Lincoln had commissioned the Lieber Code of 1863, the first codification of the laws of war in the modern age. This was to prevent unnecessary torture, destruction and cruelty during the American Civil War. Later, this law influenced the Geneva and Hague conventions. While Lincoln surely wanted his side to win, he still chose to tie the hands of his soldiers. That was responsible statesmanship.

It was said that hands were being ‘untied’ to restore fighting spirit to the US military. The freedom to do anything doesn’t bring fighting spirit—understanding or experiencing fighting does. As they rage, battles constantly pose challenges. Problem solving at the individual, group, unit, and higher levels alone can bring victory. History has an example.