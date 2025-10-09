Beyond the three Ts for an India-China partnership

Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted on social media that, as a patriot, he was utterly confused. He first boycotted Chinese noodles, then Turkish baklava, then cancelled his Maldives holiday, and then stopped consuming McDonald’s and Coke. He admitted to be a confused deshbhakt. His voice is that of many citizens. The world has indeed become too complex.

Travel, trade, and tradition are three Ts that bring nations together. This piece is about India and China. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Tianjin Summit last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘positive’ meetings with the Chinese leader. Some observers are gleeful because bullying has been rebuffed. Memorialising the opening of Japan’s market by Commodore Matthew Perry in 1854, others feel that India should use a ‘Perry moment’ to reform. Yet, a third group cautions that India should tread carefully. Perhaps all three perspectives have some merit.

Any two nations connect like a dumbbell. On one side, there are easy-to-measure factors like trade and investment, travel and people exchange and ideas and cultural interchange. On the other side, there are difficult-to-measure factors like politics and ideologies, national self-interest and mutual benefit. The dumbbell must be stable for it to be effective.

Before the US meltdown, I wrote two columns in this paper advocating that India must build relationships with China through travel, trade and thoughts. Many warmed up to the idea, a few were critical. Too much suspicion exists between the two countries. In a brief review of my columns, the doyen of foreign policy and author of a recent book, Echoes of the Past: Deep Threads of Indian Diplomacy, Ambassador Lakhan Mehrotra, expressed his valuable thoughts.

He stated, “The idea of India and China working together based on their great civilisational bond, and following a mutually open-door policy in line with their historical fraternity, were interesting.” My citing of Chanakya and Sun Tzu prompted him to point out that both had advocated acquisition of military capabilities for defence against enemies, simultaneously following the diplomatic route. Both thinkers advocated constantly adding to the power of the state to become the commanding force of its time. This merits India’s attention. For India’s foreign relations to grow stronger, the Indian economy must grow stronger.