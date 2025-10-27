Sacred spaces and shattered trust

Reports of sexual harassment by teachers in educational institutions have been steadily rising. Just a few days ago, a professor at Pondicherry University allegedly demanded explicit photos from students. In Bengaluru, an academic was arrested for exploiting a student at his residence. Near Delhi, a self-styled godman running an educational institution has been accused by 17 girls of harassment. Two professors of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu were recently given compulsory retirement on similar charges. The shock these incidents evoke stems not only from individual depravity but also from how easily systems meant to protect students often look the other way.

The official numbers tell their own story. According to data on the UGC website, the number of sexual harassment complaints in universities alone rose sharply, from 141 in 2018-19 to 378 in 2022-23. The number of institutions reporting such cases went up from 36 to 83. Of course, most cases were reportedly ‘disposed of ’ within the year. While the reporting framework is becoming more active, sadly, the steady rise in numbers shows that predatory behaviour remains embedded in campus culture. Besides, for every student daring to complain, may stay silent because of fear, shame, or quiet coercion of “do not ruin the institution’s name”.

From the power dynamics perspective, this is not about sexual misconduct but misuse of power and trust. Teachers and administrators wield considerable influence over students’ grades, research and career paths. Such power, if unchecked, can become a space for exploitation. Psychologists note such behaviour is rarely impulsive but often planned, disguised as mentorship, and rationalised as ‘harmless’ or ‘consensual’. However, consent is meaningless here when one person’s future depends on the other’s approval. In fact, grooming often begins subtly: a compliment, special attention, promises of help—until boundaries blur. What worsens this in India is the cultural pedestal on which teachers are placed. “Mata, Pitha, Guru, Deivam” reflects this deep reverence. While morally beautiful, it can also breed silence. Students and parents may hesitate to question, and institutions prefer quiet ‘internal resolutions’. Too often, deference to teachers becomes their shield, making it harder to challenge authority even when it crosses the line.