The long shadow of old battles in Tata-Mistry clash

Deep tensions within the immediate and extended family, emotions within the Parsi community, and wars between Parsis and non-Parsis have been part and parcel of the Tata Group’s tumultuous history over the past 150 years. Tata Trusts, the more philanthropic end of the sprawling salt-steel-software empire, owns a majority stake in Tata Sons, the holding firm. So the former’s footprints within the world of profits and boardrooms have always constituted an uneasy ingress, dogging the family for a century. British colonial rulers and post-independence regimes, all have meddled in the Tatas’ affairs.

Hence, there is nothing shocking about the stink that erupted within the Tata Trusts, originating from the feud between Mehli Mistry, a trustee, and Noel Tata, the new heir and the late Ratan Tata’s half-brother. Noel ejected Mehli from the trust, but that set in motion a disruptive cascade that ended up crashing into the Tata Sons’ boardroom. At stake is a tangled web of aggravated relations: among Parsis (Mehli vs Noel), between Parsis and non-Parsis, and within kinfolk (Noel vs the family of the late Cyrus Mistry, his brother-in-law). The group has grappled with such shenanigans in the past, too.

Mehli, who is likely to legally contest his ouster, sees himself as the holder of Ratan’s legacy. He wants a say in all nodal centres across the group. He is peeved that Noel trusts non-Parsis: two are in Tata Trusts, a third is Tata Sons’ chairman. Mehli is Cyrus’s cousin, but supported Ratan during the Ratan-Cyrus spat. It is possible that Mehli dislikes Noel’s recent moves to fix the love-hate relationship with his in-laws.

Implicit in these are three issues. Mehli’s proprietary sense is one. Since the early 1900s, trustees have tussled over this right. In his biography of the group, Mircea Raianu explains how Dorabji and Ratanji, the two sons of founder Jamsetji Tata, who died in 1904, clashed with a cousin, R D Tata. The two sides “faced… momentous decisions about how best to carry on [Jamsetji’s] legacy”; Dorabji’s “conservative instincts” jarred with RD’s “ambitious plans”. It was left to a mediator, Jamsetji’s trusted advisor B J Padshah, to bring the trio together.