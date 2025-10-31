Still eyeless in Gaza: Occupation by another name

The first phase of Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan calling for a ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Since then, Israel has killed more than 200 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 600 among those who were seeking to return home. No doubt there will be more fatalities.

Unfortunately, most governments including India’s have refused to call Israel to account, taking refuge in the fact that there has been a major break from the earlier genocidal campaign of mass-scale military assault in Gaza. If some countries were prepared to call this a genocide, India certainly was not one of them which, if nothing else, is morally revealing of the nature of the present government.

Whether this ceasefire will last depends on Trump’s willingness to restrain and override Benjamin Netanyahu, who says a full-scale assault will be resumed if all the dead hostages are not quickly returned, and that Gaza—that is, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other such groups—must be fully disarmed. But such is the devastation that recovering all the bodies will likely take many more weeks; many may never be recovered.

Furthermore, Hamas and the other armed Palestinian factions, even as they now possess mostly small arms and explosive devices re-tooled from Israel’s unexploded munitions, have made it clear that disarmament can only be on the negotiating agenda when there the Israel Defence Forces completely withdraw from Gaza, as was laid out in earlier negotiated pacts that were signed, but deliberately violated, by Israel.

Even if this fragile peace holds, what of the future? What do the three key actors—Trump, Israel and Hamas—want in the short and long runs?