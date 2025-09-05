RSS @ 100 | Reimagining India's script over a century

The spotlight is on the RSS because it has completed a century of existence. Also because many believe that it is controlling the BJP and micro-managing its affairs. The recent interactive session RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat held in the national capital cleared many doubts; but it disappointed those who were expecting the RSS to explode a bombshell.

The RSS is not used to rattling the applecart. It works quietly, patiently and persistently committed to its ideology and style of work. It is this perseverance and relentless resilience that has made the RSS the unique organisation it is.

The Sangh parivar’s detractors have been impatiently waiting for any opportunity to unsettle Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continuance in office. As he could not be democratically defeated, his opponents expected that the so-called imaginary age bar the Sangh was supposed to impose on its pracharaks would open a Pandora’s box.

The Sangh’s role has been transformative and decisive, but it doesn’t interfere in the day-to-day affairs of its affiliates. It plays a guiding motherly role. That is why at this stage Bhagwat spoke more about social harmony and unity than about a Hindu rashtra. The organisation has expanded phenomenally and come to occupy the centre-stage of Indian political debate. Its influence has increased and it has come to influence the course of history in the 21st century.

Thanks to the nation-building activities the Sangh has been involved in in the last 10 decades, its approach is being keenly watched by the world community. After Bhagwat’s three-day session last week, the speculation on Modi’s continuance as prime minister is over and, understandably, the opposition is upset. He explained that at no point was there a decision to retire at the age of 75.