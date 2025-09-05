These reforms are more like GST 1.2 than 2.0

India expects a 7.8 percent real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2025-26, painting an optimistic picture. But it masks deep economic challenges as GDP as a metric fails to capture rising inequality, weak consumer demand and high unemployment.

For nearly a decade, sluggish consumer demand has plagued India. This is evident in the latest numbers available for some bellwether industries—urban consumer goods growth slowed to 2.6 percent during January-March 2025, passenger car sales dropped 1.4 the next quarter, and two-wheeler sales shrank 6.48 percent in July over comparable periods in 2024.

The International Labour Organisation’s 2024 report revealed 83 percent of India’s unemployed are young (aged 15-29), underscoring the crisis. One of the major reasons for low consumption is increased inequality, as it reduces money in the common man’s hand and transfers it to the super rich. As per an Oxfam report from the same year, the richest 21 people in India hold as much wealth as the bottom 70 crore people put together.

As Adam Smith identified many centuries earlier, one of the major reasons for high inequality is taxation policy. Indirect taxes—which are levied on the rich and poor alike—such as GST and excise comprise about half of revenues. In contrast, it’s a third for the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development countries. The Indian incidence disproportionately burdens the poor, who spend 22 percent of their income on fuel—the highest share globally—due to 300 percent excise duty hikes since 2014.

The 2025 GST reforms, with a dual-slab model (5 percent for essentials, 18 percent for most goods), offer limited relief but fail to address fuel duties.