Turning Trump's taunts into opportunity

I have dealt with trade matters for 20 out of the 41 years of my career in the civil service—as an actual trader in two state government trading enterprises, as chairman of a commodity board and in the commerce ministry—both in India and abroad. I have been ambassador of India to the World Trade Organization, the premier global institution for multilateral trade tasked with setting and enforcing trade rules.

I have negotiated with the US on multiple occasions. Never have I found them offensive in any manner. Even when the US Food and Drug Administration put Indian black pepper under ‘automatic detention’—which meant that all consignments had to be inspected and approved by an American laboratory after the shipments reached the US, thus adding to costs and making us less competitive in comparison with other producing countries—our delegation was received with courtesy. They still retained a strong position on the quality of the pepper we exported, but listened to us with respect.

We took this as an opportunity to raise the quality of our product, both in farmyards and in processing units and storage godowns. When a US FDA representative visited us later, we showed him all that we had done to improve quality, and the stipulation of automatic detention at American ports was lifted. The great lessons that this episode taught me were the ability of our exporters and farmers to adapt quickly, and the manner in which the US FDA responded when they were convinced we were serious in setting our own house in order.

A few years later, as India’s ambassador to the WTO, I often clashed with the US representative while negotiating several components of the Doha work programme. What impressed me most about the American negotiators was their unfailing courtesy, even while they were adamantly and patiently reiterating their position endlessly. I was also impressed by the immense energy they showed in the negotiations, hour after hour, day after day, the information they possessed and their enormous negotiating skills. Indeed, the US ambassador in Geneva was one of my close friends even while we were constrained to cross swords repeatedly. At this time, too, there was a Republican President, George W Bush Jr.