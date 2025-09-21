School fee bill makes parents’ role paramount

Last week Delhi assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 to ‘bring about transparency in the matters of fixation, regulation and collection of fee’, applicable to all the 1798 recognised private schools in the city. These include unaided schools, minority schools and schools on private land too. This Bill, which in due course would become an act, is in alignment with the National Policy on Education 2020 that seeks to curb commercialisation of education and profiteering by educational institutions.

In Delhi, the private school sector exploded by a staggering 1423.71% since 1973, becoming an industry fuelled by parental anxiety and unchecked by any meaningful regulation. What should have been a sacred duty, as thinkers and reformers like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee envisioned, was corrupted into a business of balance sheets and profit margins.

We saw the grotesque spectacle of fee hikes, with a 2024 report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) highlighting that private school fees in urban areas had increased by over 169% in the last decade, outpacing salary growth. This happened even as the quality of infrastructure and the dignity of teacher salaries stagnated.

For years, successive governments in Delhi were mute spectators to this robbery. They were either intimidated by the powerful “education mafias” or, worse, complicit in their dealings. Laws that existed on paper, like Section 17(3) of the DSEAR, 1973, which mandated prior approval for fee hikes, were rendered toothless. The state, which had a sworn duty to protect its children, abdicated its responsibility, leaving parents to fight lonely, expensive, and often futile battles in court.