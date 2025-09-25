How states can parry the trust of GST cut rate

Before the Goods and Services Tax Council met earlier this month to finalise the new rates and transfer hundreds of products from higher to lower slabs, many experts expected verbal fireworks before the real firecrackers on Diwali. The prospect was that the larger and more voluble states would take on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding fears of a fall in revenues. As taxes come crashing down, the Centre’s collections would plummet, and so would the share of states from the central booty. Shockingly, only murmurs and whispers were heard. Instead of two days, the council finished its meeting in a day. The FM claimed that there was complete consensus.

So the hype was created by the experts. The fact remains that states—including some of the larger ones—do not depend too much on the share of central GST collections. It is one of the several myths that were blasted by a first-of-itskind decadal report—covering 2013-14 to 2022-23—on state finances that was recently released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). “The 10-year comparative data… charts out a trend with respect to the fiscal parameters state-wise, and will provide useful insights to policy-makers and other stakeholders,” wrote CAG K Sanjay Murthy in the foreword. As the report does so, some misgivings related to state revenues are cast in a fresh light.

Of the total revenue receipts of 28 states in 2022-23, just over a fourth (27 percent) came from the Centre’s taxes. Over the past decade, the annual figure has never crossed 30 percent. Only 10 states gobbled up more than 70 percent of the amount the Centre shared in 2022- 23. Uttar Pradesh was the largest beneficiary, receiving almost 18 percent of the total, followed by Bihar (just over 10 percent), and Madhya Pradesh (just under 8 percent). The decadal pattern was similar—the same 10 states accounted for 73 percent of the Centre’s devolution.