Caste census is an idea whose time has come

On April 30, the BJP-led central government reversed the decades-long practice of excluding caste enumeration for the significantly-delayed, upcoming census. The last time caste data was recorded in the census was 1931. In 2011, the UPA government agreed to record caste data, but not as part of the main decennial exercise conducted by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India under the home ministry; instead, it was undertaken as a separate Socio-economic and Caste Census supervised by other departments. However, the caste data collected in 2011 was never released.

In May 2010, RSS sarkaryawah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi took a position against the caste census in accordance with the principle of privileging samrasta (social harmony) over samta (social equality). However, by September 2024, the RSS had endorsed the caste census, with its leader Sunil Ambekar cautiously adding the caveat that the data should be used only for developmental purposes, and not for politics. In July 2021, the BJP-led central government took a stance against caste census in parliament, only to reverse it recently.

The rationale for this change of stance is twofold. Firstly, at the high-stakes upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, there is significant traction for a caste census due to sustained popular campaigns led by organisations like Janhit Abhiyan since 2009. Secondly, there are pressures on the BJP to blunt the explicit social justice turn of the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, who has been campaigning for a nationwide caste census for the last couple of years.