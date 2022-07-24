For whom God performed the final rites

Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan By

Tiruvannamalai is an ancient temple town close to the tri-junction of the three south Indian states --- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Situated around 300 km from Chennai, the town is dominated by the sacred hill, Arunachalam or Annamalai. The temple at the foothills finds mention in the sacred hymns of thevaram as a famous shrine as early as the 7th century CE. However, the earliest epigraphic records and architectural features are from the early phase of the medieval Chola rule (10th century CE). The temple should have been under the patronage of the mighty Pallavas, the Cholas, and the later Pandyas, followed closely by the Hoysalas.

The Hoysala kingdom, whose existence is dated from the 10th -11th century CE, became prominent in parts of Karnataka around the 12th century. They were greatly benefited by the political scene during this time and, by the 13th century, took control over almost all of the present-day Karnataka, minor parts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Among the monarchs was Veera Someshwara, who ruled between 1235-1263 CE. He divided his kingdom between his two sons Veera Narasimha and Ramanatha. The former's successor was the illustrious hero of this column -- Veera Vallala III. He took over the kingdom around 1291 CE, a crucial period in the history of south India with the rising Islamic sultanates of Delhi eyeing the wealthy and prosperous kingdoms here. Vallala's dream of extending his northern territories was affected by the invasions of 1311 by Alauddin Khilji.

Prevailing circumstances forced him to compromise with the invading army and safeguard his kingdom. The second invasion under the command of Mohamed-bin-Tughluk around 1327-28 further weakened the kingdom that was being ruled from Dwarasamudra, present-day Halebedu, Karnataka. He returns to Tiruvannamalai or Arunasamudra, as this sacred town was called during his times.

Addressed with a prefix, 'Veera', Vallala Deva of Arunasamudra has become the most celebrated among the long list of monarchs who have offered their service to Siva Arunachaleshwara. As you enter the massive campus of Tiruvannamalai temple, you notice the mighty Veera Vallalan Tiruvasal standing in all grandeur.

A grand portrait sculpture of Veera Vallala is erected in the aperture, and his service to the temple is remembered by offering fresh garlands daily. Roughly a dozen inscriptions document various services that he has rendered to Arunachala Siva. The earliest inscription, partly damaged and incomplete, helps us with vital information that Vallala made this city his southern capital as early as 1317 CE and named it Arunasamudra Vallala Pattana.

Though several inscriptions give us information about this brave king, his devotion stands tall against his other accomplishments. Probably that made Saiva Ellappa Nayaka, a great Saivite scholar of the century, elaborate on the story of Veera Vallala when he ventured into authoring the traditional accounts of the temple. He says, "In this famous city called Arunai, there are mansions with jewelled towers and gardens dense with fruit trees which reach upwards to the stars. There dwell the devadasis who are equal only to Arundhati. Vallalan, the king of this city, has a virtuous character. He speaks only the truth and takes care of all beings as if they are himself. This king is from the line of Agni, whose fame is indescribable. This king has come to this world to worship daily at the feet of Arunachaleshwara, to serve Him regularly and praise Him."

He was an outstanding ruler during a politically turbulent period. His strategies and strength are understood by the tactful way he reacted to the Islamic invasion. As a passionate devotee of Siva, he contributed extensively to the growth of the temple. The long-running high-raised compound wall between the 4th and 5th enclosures is said to have been built by him.

Jewels and ritual vessels were offered in plenty, and their details are well recorded. Special services in the shrines of Annamalaiyar ( Siva) and Unnamulai Amman (Parvathi), food offerings, employing people to serve the deity, etc., are also recorded in the inscriptions.

In 1342-43 CE, a massive battle was fought at Kannanur, near Trichy, between Veera Vallala and the sultans of Madurai. Vallala lost the battle, was captured and assassinated. Traditionally, its believed that this news reached Arunachaleshwara while he was celebrating the annual float festival. The festival was stopped halfway, and the deity returned to Tiruvannamalai without the joyous sounds of drums and trumpets. On reaching his holy abode, Siva performed the final rites as a dutiful son to Veera Vallala and entered the temple after ritualistic ablutions. This tradition is upheld yearly to commemorate this devout king's memory.

Kings are popularly remembered for the wars they fought, victories they feasted upon and extant kingdoms they ruled. But here we have an ambitious king whose devotion to Siva becomes a memorable part of his biography. Kings might come, kings might go, but Veera Vallala shall be remembered as the illustrious father of none but Arunachaleshwara.

Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan

Architect and conservationist interested in Indian heritage and culture

(madhu.kalai0324@gmail.com)

Tiruvannamalai is an ancient temple town close to the tri-junction of the three south Indian states --- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Situated around 300 km from Chennai, the town is dominated by the sacred hill, Arunachalam or Annamalai. The temple at the foothills finds mention in the sacred hymns of thevaram as a famous shrine as early as the 7th century CE. However, the earliest epigraphic records and architectural features are from the early phase of the medieval Chola rule (10th century CE). The temple should have been under the patronage of the mighty Pallavas, the Cholas, and the later Pandyas, followed closely by the Hoysalas. The Hoysala kingdom, whose existence is dated from the 10th -11th century CE, became prominent in parts of Karnataka around the 12th century. They were greatly benefited by the political scene during this time and, by the 13th century, took control over almost all of the present-day Karnataka, minor parts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among the monarchs was Veera Someshwara, who ruled between 1235-1263 CE. He divided his kingdom between his two sons Veera Narasimha and Ramanatha. The former's successor was the illustrious hero of this column -- Veera Vallala III. He took over the kingdom around 1291 CE, a crucial period in the history of south India with the rising Islamic sultanates of Delhi eyeing the wealthy and prosperous kingdoms here. Vallala's dream of extending his northern territories was affected by the invasions of 1311 by Alauddin Khilji. Prevailing circumstances forced him to compromise with the invading army and safeguard his kingdom. The second invasion under the command of Mohamed-bin-Tughluk around 1327-28 further weakened the kingdom that was being ruled from Dwarasamudra, present-day Halebedu, Karnataka. He returns to Tiruvannamalai or Arunasamudra, as this sacred town was called during his times. Addressed with a prefix, 'Veera', Vallala Deva of Arunasamudra has become the most celebrated among the long list of monarchs who have offered their service to Siva Arunachaleshwara. As you enter the massive campus of Tiruvannamalai temple, you notice the mighty Veera Vallalan Tiruvasal standing in all grandeur. A grand portrait sculpture of Veera Vallala is erected in the aperture, and his service to the temple is remembered by offering fresh garlands daily. Roughly a dozen inscriptions document various services that he has rendered to Arunachala Siva. The earliest inscription, partly damaged and incomplete, helps us with vital information that Vallala made this city his southern capital as early as 1317 CE and named it Arunasamudra Vallala Pattana. Though several inscriptions give us information about this brave king, his devotion stands tall against his other accomplishments. Probably that made Saiva Ellappa Nayaka, a great Saivite scholar of the century, elaborate on the story of Veera Vallala when he ventured into authoring the traditional accounts of the temple. He says, "In this famous city called Arunai, there are mansions with jewelled towers and gardens dense with fruit trees which reach upwards to the stars. There dwell the devadasis who are equal only to Arundhati. Vallalan, the king of this city, has a virtuous character. He speaks only the truth and takes care of all beings as if they are himself. This king is from the line of Agni, whose fame is indescribable. This king has come to this world to worship daily at the feet of Arunachaleshwara, to serve Him regularly and praise Him." He was an outstanding ruler during a politically turbulent period. His strategies and strength are understood by the tactful way he reacted to the Islamic invasion. As a passionate devotee of Siva, he contributed extensively to the growth of the temple. The long-running high-raised compound wall between the 4th and 5th enclosures is said to have been built by him. Jewels and ritual vessels were offered in plenty, and their details are well recorded. Special services in the shrines of Annamalaiyar ( Siva) and Unnamulai Amman (Parvathi), food offerings, employing people to serve the deity, etc., are also recorded in the inscriptions. In 1342-43 CE, a massive battle was fought at Kannanur, near Trichy, between Veera Vallala and the sultans of Madurai. Vallala lost the battle, was captured and assassinated. Traditionally, its believed that this news reached Arunachaleshwara while he was celebrating the annual float festival. The festival was stopped halfway, and the deity returned to Tiruvannamalai without the joyous sounds of drums and trumpets. On reaching his holy abode, Siva performed the final rites as a dutiful son to Veera Vallala and entered the temple after ritualistic ablutions. This tradition is upheld yearly to commemorate this devout king's memory. Kings are popularly remembered for the wars they fought, victories they feasted upon and extant kingdoms they ruled. But here we have an ambitious king whose devotion to Siva becomes a memorable part of his biography. Kings might come, kings might go, but Veera Vallala shall be remembered as the illustrious father of none but Arunachaleshwara. Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan Architect and conservationist interested in Indian heritage and culture (madhu.kalai0324@gmail.com)