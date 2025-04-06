The Chatur-varna System of Punjab

Punjab has a long history of egalitarian beliefs as it nurtured Sikh and Sufi thoughts. However, it also has a very high population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (30 per cent), while Brahmins constitute a fraction of the population. This issue of caste hierarchy has been highlighted in recent times, with young Dalit Punjabis being drawn to New Age Christian Evangelists. Their songs have gone viral across social media. In trying to make India secular, in trying to tip-toe around caste, other than for votes, academicians have long ignored the lens of caste that forms the foundation of India. We need to approach it dispassionately to understand how the past shapes the present.

Punjab has mountainous areas to its north and rich alluvial plains to its south. It is in the mountainous regions that one finds many Hindu goddess temples, often patronised by kings. Here, Brahmins have historically been invited to serve as courtiers. However, as one moves towards the plains, the presence of trading communities, known as Khatris, increases. The Khatris claim to be Kshatriyas who renounced warfare and took up trade to avoid being slaughtered by Parashuram. It was among these trading communities that Sikhism emerged, with the first 10 Sikh Gurus all belonging to this group. The Bedis and the Sodhis trace their lineage back to Luv and Kush, sons of Ram and Sita, according to some traditions.