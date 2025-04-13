The paradox of happiness

Chasing Highs, Feeling Low

Modern happiness is built on dopamine—the brain’s “feel-good” chemical. Quick bursts of pleasure from likes, purchases, and distractions keep us coming back for more. But here’s the catch: dopamine is addictive. The more we chase it, the less satisfied we feel.

The Cycle Looks Like This

1. Buy something new, feel good, the excitement fades. 2. Post something online, get likes, crave more validation. 3. Achieve a goal, feel great, immediately set another one. We’re wired to believe that happiness lies in the next thing—the next milestone, the next achievement, the next external win. But the more we chase, the more we reinforce the idea that right now isn’t enough. True happiness isn’t about constantly reaching—it’s about appreciating the now.

Why Suppressing Emotions Backfires

We’ve been told to “just stay positive” when things go wrong, to “look on the bright side” and push through. But the truth is, forcing happiness when you don’t feel it doesn’t make you happy—it just makes you feel like something is wrong with you for not being able to. This is toxic positivity, the idea that we should only focus on good emotions and ignore anything uncomfortable. The more we suppress what we’re feeling, the more those emotions fester beneath the surface, waiting to explode as anxiety, exhaustion, or resentment.

The Power of Living in the Present

Happiness isn’t hidden in a job title, a bank balance, or a perfectly curated Instagram feed. It’s in the little things—a shared meal, the warmth of morning sunlight, an unexpected laugh. The practice of gratitude shifts our focus from what’s missing to what’s already here. Research shows that daily gratitude not only improves mental health but also lowers stress and increases overall life satisfaction. The irony of happiness is that the more we chase it, the further it feels—but when we slow down and truly experience life, we realise it was here all along.