Indecision is Never the Right Decision

My nephew and I finally reached the pastry counter. We were at the most popular bakery in town and we’d been waiting in line for over 30 minutes. I would have gladly gone elsewhere but my nephew wouldn’t hear of it. Apparently, this was where all the cool kids ate.

Anyway, here we were, finally at the counter; ready to buy the raspberry cupcake and chocolate macaron the lad wanted. Except he didn’t want them anymore. “I think I’ll have the Nutella cupcake and red velvet cheesecake instead,” he said. Just as the girl at the counter went to pack them, he changed his mind. “Sorry. Can I have the nutty chocolate cupcake and the banoffee pie? No wait. Maybe, the… ummmm. Let me see…”

And so, it went on. He kept choosing things, only to change his mind almost immediately. The girl waited patiently; the crowd behind us not so patiently. Finally, in the interest of public peace, the manager intervened. He made my nephew pick two items, and directly rang up the bill. I paid, and we moved to a table so that my nephew could eat his goodies. On the plate were the cupcake and macaron he’d originally wanted. “I’m not sure I got the best things,” he said even as he wolfed them down.