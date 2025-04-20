To Stare or Not to Stare is the Question

But what of the (increasingly rare, these days) commuter who is not checking their socials, not watching something on their phone, not reading their book ,the commuter who just wants to sit back and take everything in, which of course must include their fellow travellers? These people are being termed barebackers (wince) or rawdoggers in the UK, and roundly condemned for the people-watching they do.

But people-watching is fun. How else would you spot the latest trends in a city if not for the casual fashionistas on the train wearing socks with sandals, grandad jeans, lacy long skirts? How else will you see that the colour puce, pants folded at the hem and giant totes have made a comeback? How else will your eyes alight on an interesting book cover that has you quietly noting the title and name of the author?

Also, what about the absent-minded starer? They are not staring at all; they just fix their eyes on something even as their mind grapples with sudden worrying questions. Like, have they left the lights on? Have they turned that faulty shower faucet to the right degree so it won’t leak? Did they send that email to everyone at office, damn it?