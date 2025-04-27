Examination Must Begin with the Self

Consider Rahul Dravid, affectionately known as “The Wall.” Not because he was unbreakable, but because he stood firm even when he didn’t score big. Did you know he failed to score a 50 in nearly two-thirds of his 340 international innings? Yet, he’s remembered not just for his centuries but for his character, grit, patience, humility. He once said, “You learn more from failure than from success.”

Let’s give students tools that won’t just get them a job—but help them stay sane in it. Teach them the value of delayed gratification (no, you can’t become a CEO in two quarters), the art of deep listening (without simultaneously scrolling Instagram), and the strength of character over charisma (you can let go of that selfie status on a borrowed superbike).

For parents, it’s essential to recognise that children are not projects to be optimised for success but individuals on their own journeys. Supporting them involves celebrating their efforts, allowing them to experience failure, and guiding them to become compassionate and self-aware individuals.

It’s time we added a new subject to the syllabus—the Self. Because in a world where everyone’s rushing to stand out, no one is being taught how to live within.

