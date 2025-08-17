Life is too Short to Waste on Bad Books

Even as the world is slowly but steadily disintegrating around us, we turn to our personal cope strategies just to survive each day. Me, I turn to books, try to lose myself in that world of make-believe. But of late, I seem to have lost all desire to plough through books that do not hold, or quickly lose, my attention and interest.

There are people who pick up a book, skim through the blurbs, study the jacket illustration, glance through the first few pages, then decide the book is/isn’t for them, and either buy it or pass.

I envy that lot. Because I usually pick a read after much deliberation, less influenced by the blurbs than the synopsis, at times intrigued by the cover but ultimately falling back on what I know of the author. Then I start the read. Sometimes, by Chapter Two I know it’s a turkey but I hang on with grim determination till I reach the last page, hoping to mine what seem pretty well-hidden gems.

Long years of intent reading (and reviewing) have shown me that sometimes one gets to the meat of the matter only after a quarter of the book is read. While I still firmly hold onto that creed when I read for review, I find I am fast losing my patience with books I read for pleasure. Unwittingly, I’m applying the formerly famous ‘Mari Kondo method’: no more plodding through these joyless objects. If it doesn’t work for me after I’m 40 pages down, that’s it, I’m done, and I put it aside, to donate to the neighbourhood library or exchange it for a discount at my favourite bookstore.