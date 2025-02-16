The importance of having an ideology

It isn’t the love for democracy of the ruling party at the centre that has allowed other opposition-led states to survive in states like Bengal or Tamil Nadu. Every political party has survived and flourished fighting such political battles, once against Congress and now against BJP, when they are ruling the centre. One can see a pattern in the rise or fall of any political party in India. Only the parties that stand for something have survived and flourished. One may agree or disagree with its agenda, but if a party has an ideological mooring, it will find adherents to its cause in a country of one hundred and forty crore people. Kejriwal’s and Rahul Gandhi’s mistake is that they don’t stand for anything.

Many state-level political parties like Trinamool or DMK survive by giving the public an impression that they stand for the respective state’s pride, whatever that means. They take the mantle of crusaders for their state culture, at least theoretically. Voters may see through their farce, but at least there is clarity on what they stand for. It also invokes the instinct of tribalism and thus caters to an essential human trait. The BJP plays it at a bigger level by painting themselves as the protectors of the majority religion. There can be no doubt in anyone’s mind on what BJP stands for. The Left in Kerala has strong ideological moorings, at least in theory. Many of the caste parties in the Gangetic belt also leave no doubt in anyone’s mind who they represent.

In contrast, take the case of two parties, who could have given a real challenge to the BJP at the national level but are floundering as they don’t know what they stand for, nor do the voters. They flip-flop on ideology, swinging from left to right and often falling on their face in the middle. While fighting the Kautiliyan machination of the BJP at one level, AAP was busy painting itself as a soft Hindutva alternative for some time while acting like fanatic Left in between. The winning of Delhi MCD was the last nail in the coffin. On the one hand, it couldn’t solve many of Delhi’s nagging issues; on the other hand, it was fuzzy ideologically. The Congress has long past its heydays, and the present leadership is equally confused. Its leader is Janeu Dhari Brahmin, proud of his Hindu ancestry on odd days, and is an anticaste, anti-Hindutva warrior on even days.