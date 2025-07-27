Recovery is Not Laziness

Somewhere along the way, we began to glorify hustle over health. We wear our exhaustion like a badge of honour, as if the only way to succeed is to always be doing. But here’s the truth—non-stop effort isn’t strength, it’s a slow path to burnout.

The Science of Recovery: Why It’s Essential

You may think the transformation happens during your workouts, but that’s only half the truth. The real magic? It happens after. When you’re resting. You track your workouts. You push your limits. But do you track your recovery? Do you prioritise rest as seriously as your reps?

Because here’s what science—and years of experience—have taught me:

1. Muscles don’t grow in the gym. They grow when you rest. Every time you train, you’re creating microscopic tears in your muscle fibres. That soreness you feel? It’s your body’s signal. It’s asking: Can you give me time to rebuild? Recovery activates muscle protein synthesis and promotes the human growth hormone, repairing and rebuilding those fibres to make you stronger than before. Without this window of healing, you’re just breaking down.