The Curious Case of the Missing Protector of Individual Rights

The strange case of Ali Mahmudabad is the latest instance of the not-so-hidden hazards that imperil our lives in these dark times. Calling the present ‘dark times’ may itself be enough for the self-styled vigilante custodians of sovereignty, integrity, national interest, core civilisational values of India to orchestrate dog whistling and registering FIRs in far flung places for police in different states to swing in action to arrest the traitor-threat to the nation.

The jurisprudence of bail has changed drastically for the worse in recent years and the burden of the proof of innocence is shifted to the accused. The orders of the highest court in the land have been sending confusing signals to the trial and special courts. Not surprisingly the High Courts have preferred to decide ‘sensitive’ cases with caution lest they be overruled and risk admonitions.

The conditions set for bail in this controversial case are nothing short of a gag order drastically curtailing the constitutional right to free speech and liberty. The most honourable and learned judges of the Apex Court have asked the question, “Is this the time to talk like this?” This to our mind is the crucial question. Who decides when is it the right time to speak one’s mind freely, criticise the policies of government or register dissent? It is for the executive and the legislature to impose reasonable restriction on citizens’ fundamental rights. The judiciary is mandated to examine whether these restrictions are reasonable under the specific circumstances.