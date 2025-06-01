The Evolution of Mythology and History

Faith is neither true nor false. History seeks the truth. Myth is about faith. So when people ask if myths are real, they are missing the point. Myths use metaphors to explain the faith of a people. Metaphors are fantastic. They are to be decoded not taken literally. When people read myths literally (gods with four hands, prophets riding flying horses, virgin births) they miss the point of the narrative.

The concepts of mythology and history, as we understand them today, are relatively recent developments. Less than 200 years ago, these words did not exist in their current form. They emerged during the Age of Enlightenment, following the scientific revolution, as scholars sought to examine the past through an objective lens. This shift in perspective gave birth to the discipline of history, which relies on evidence and scepticism to construct an accurate account of events. However, before this transformation, societies across the world had vastly different ways of understanding and preserving their past.

For thousands of years, communities passed down their histories through oral traditions, using songs, stories, and shared memories. These narratives were not merely records of events but were deeply intertwined with culture, identity, and belief systems. Unlike modern historical accounts, these stories often contained fantastical elements—tales of kings who travelled to the heavens, gods with multiple arms, humans who lived for a thousand years, and oceans parting at divine command. These myths did not attempt to be objective; rather, they were designed to convey moral, spiritual, or philosophical truths.

With the rise of scientific thought, a fundamental question arose: what should be done with these traditional stories? Could they still be considered history, or should they be dismissed altogether? In response, scholars in the 18th and 19th centuries sought to categorise these narratives, and thus the concept of mythology was born.

The term mythology was coined by European scholars who saw themselves as intellectual heirs of ancient Greek traditions. The Greeks, particularly Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle, had introduced a distinction between mythos and logos.