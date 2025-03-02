Did Buddha inspire Jesus?

In West Asia, this belief system gave rise to communities such as the Mandaeans, who still exist today and regularly wash themselves in flowing water. They are linked to John the Baptist from the New Testament, who baptised Jesus. Gnostic ideas also influenced Manichaeism, a dualistic faith rooted in the struggle between good and evil, which flourished in Central Asia and Persia alongside Zoroastrianism.

In India, gnostic concepts took the form of Buddhism and Jainism—Buddhism being more moderate and Jainism more austere. Some linguists believe the word ‘gnostic’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘gnana’ or knowledge. This was also the path of the Hindu hermit, Adi Shankaracharya in 8th century AD. As Buddhist and Christian traditions evolved, many parallels emerged between them. For example, early Nikaya Buddhism was highly ascetic, but later Mahayana Buddhism introduced the compassionate ideal of the Bodhisattva. Similarly, in the Jewish Tanakh (Old Testament), God is portrayed as stern, forbidding, and distant, whereas in the New Testament, Jesus, the son of God, embodies kindness and compassion.

Narratives about Buddha and Jesus share striking similarities. Buddha is said to have come from a royal family, and Bodhisattvas are typically depicted as princes. Likewise, Jesus’ lineage is linked to the royal House of David. Both figures are associated with miraculous births—Jesus is born of a virgin, a concept reinforced by the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception, which suggests that even his mother was conceived without sin, reflecting a discomfort with sexuality. Similarly, Buddhist texts describe how Buddha entered his mother’s womb in the form of a celestial white elephant and was encased in a jewel-studded crystal box to keep him separate from bodily fluids. He is also said to have emerged from his mother’s right side rather than through the usual birth canal, again reflecting a discomfort with female sexuality.

While Buddha leaves his wife and renounces worldly attachments, Jesus never marries. After attaining enlightenment, Buddha is said to have ascended to the Tushita heaven to teach Dhamma to his mother, demonstrating his close connection to her. Similarly, Jesus is deeply linked to Mary, and the image of the mother and son remains central in Catholic Christian tradition.