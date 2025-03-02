The beauty trap and freedom from validation

The story of 16-year-old Moni Bhosle nicknamed ‘Monalisa’, the flower seller with amber eyes and dusky skin who went viral at the Kumbh Mela, has left me uneasy. It’s not because she is an underage minor who shot to fame solely because of her beauty, but because of what it reveals about us as a society. This teenage overnight sensation was not applauded for her grit or struggle to support her family, instead all that mattered was how she looked.

The whirlwind of attention brought her opportunities she never imagined: her first airplane ride, a diamond necklace gifted by a jewellery showroom owner in Kozhikode, and thousands of adoring fans. But the cost? Men began harassing her, and her parents, fearing for her safety, called her back home to Indore. When I was growing up, looks were never discussed. No one told me I was beautiful. What mattered was academic achievement, kindness, courage and empathy. Today, I see young girls obsessing over their appearance, tweaking photos to meet impossible standards—much like the Korean drama True Beauty, where a bullied teenager transforms into a ‘goddess’ through makeup alone.