A Manifesto for Manifesting Things

Long before it became a big thing on TikTok and other socials, the art of manifesting was much beloved of life coaches across the world. Over a decade ago, a close friend would keep urging me to close my eyes and manifest whatever it was that I needed ‘the universe to do’, assuring me it would happen soon enough. Hesitant to hurt her earnest feelings by confessing that manifesting seemed a bit woo-woo to me, I demurred and kept demurring till the topic was dropped.

Manifesting experts will clue you in on the fine print, tell you what you need to do. The key apparently to believe in abundance, to employ your higher self, and hey presto…

There will also be people more than happy to provide personal testimonials about how they wanted something to happen—say a change of job, an ex-partner coming back to them, getting over a lingering ailment—and how sustained manifestation indeed, brought the ideal state about.