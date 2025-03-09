They Who Laugh, Last

Within days of the photos being publicised, the County Council fixed the hole. Now, Coxall says people from other parts of the UK, and even Canada, are asking to borrow the legs to draw attention to their own long-standing potholes.

Basically, humour is like duct tape for life’s problems—use it correctly, and it can patch up almost anything. Whether you’re diffusing tension in a heated argument, surviving an awkward social situation or brainstorming creative solutions, a well-timed joke can become the secret weapon that turns frustration into laughter. That’s certainly what happened here. The Coxalls turned a frustrating problem into a joke—that ended up solving the problem.

Humour can also disarm conflict. Picture a tense meeting where two department bosses are battling over some obscure point. The argument has been going on for hours. The room is thick with tension; everyone is dead tired but neither executive will give an inch. Imagine at this point, one of the bosses quips, “Perhaps, we should just settle the matter with rock-paper-scissors.” Suddenly, the tension deflates like a punctured balloon. Everyone starts laughing, and the atmosphere in the room resets.