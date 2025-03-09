Urgent Need to Rethink and Revitalise Nationalism

The juxtaposition of the words Nationalism and Borderless World appears paradoxical and confusing at first sight but in reality raises issues that can no longer be wished away. Are we living in a borderless world in the Age of Globalisation? Or, poised at the threshold of an emerging world order with nation states enmeshed inextricably with ties technological and cultural clinging on to identities forged in a fast fading past we must be ready to get rid of deadwood—identities based on concepts no longer relevant?

At the outset it must be understood that borders that are most problematic and divisive are lines drawn on the political map of the planet in the era of colonialism. Contending imperial powers of Europe drew these arbitrarily settling claims carving out vast tracts of land in Asia, Africa and Latin America dividing people who shared ethnic, religious and linguistic ties. The enslaved were exploited, oppressed and dispossessed. The ‘Civilisational Mission’ of the victors included erasure of pre-colonial memories of the vanquished, destroying their self-respect and confidence. This project was essentially a strategy to divide and rule the subjugated who had till then lived harmoniously. The ruthless plunder of natural resources and systematic destruction of indigenous knowledge and sense of community exacerbated the problem. It was inevitable that people treated like cattle would rebel to regain their independence. The struggle to throw off the colonial yoke was fuelled by what can be termed as national awakening. During the freedom struggle in different lands religious, regional, linguistic differences ceased to divide the people. Colonies ruled by the same metropolitan master had blurred the borders between their possessions. The spheres of influence that excluded rivals kept shrinking or advancing with the tilting of the balance of power in Europe