In a World Obsessed with More, Choose Less

A few days back, a viral AI-generated video depicting life in the 90’s caught my attention. It featured a family gathered around a TV, watching Ramayan, a mother lovingly serving a simple home-cooked meal, a grandmother giving her grandchild an oil massage, children playing marbles and hopscotch outdoors, and reading comics under a ceiling fan while the radio hums in the background. Though it was deliberately manufactured nostalgia, it resonated with millions because it portrayed what many of us secretly crave: a genuine human connection in an increasingly disconnected world.

We drown in limitless choices every single day. Multiple OTT platforms compete for our time. Shopping apps deliver everything from groceries to gadgets in less than 10 minutes. A single app gives us hundreds of potential romantic partners. But paradoxically, we are less satisfied. With abundance comes anxiety, decision fatigue, and eventually, discontent. This ‘paradox of choice’ has profound implications for our mental wellbeing. Global Change Data Lab reports staggering statistics: one in three women and one in five men will experience major depression in their lifetime. While excessive choice is not the sole culprit, it contributes significantly to our collective malaise.