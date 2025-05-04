The Dos and Don’ts of Makeup

The makeup you apply every day — the trusty foundation that sees you through everything from your emotional breakdowns to those Zoom calls where only the top half of you gets done — it’s had a lot of action, right? But here’s the thing: are you taking care of your makeup the way you should? Probably not.
Ever noticed that little jar symbol with a number and an “M” next to it? That’s your product’s countdown timer. For example, “12M” means 12 months of use after opening. If you see “24M”, that’s two years. And yes, anything older than 2.5 years? Time to toss it. It’s expired, and you’re better off without it. If you spot an hourglass icon, it’s your product’s subtle way of saying, “Use me within this time frame or I’ll turn into a pumpkin.” Also, if you see three interlocking arrows on the packaging, it’s your sign that the container is recyclable. And that tiny “e”? It’s the estimated volume inside the container.
Clean Base, Clean Face
Whether you’re aiming for a fresh, dewy glow or full-glam vibes, you need a clean base. So, how do you clean your foundation bottle? Start by grabbing a cotton pad and soaking it with some rubbing alcohol (70 per cent is ideal). Wipe down the bottle, focusing especially on the nozzle where gunk tends to collect. Do this every single time you use it, especially if you’re sharing your foundation with anyone.
Keep Your Powders Dust-Free
Powder products like eyeshadows, blushes, and face powders might not seem like they need regular cleaning, but they’re not immune to bacteria. If they start looking clumpy or crusty, it’s time to sanitise. Take some rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spray it from a safe distance on the surface of your powder products. Let them dry, and always wipe off the top layer first with a clean tissue. This will keep them in tip-top shape.
The Main Cast
Here’s where the real action happens. You need to clean your brushes and sponges every week. Spraying them with alcohol won’t do the job. Fill a bowl with water and mix in some gentle shampoo or brush cleaner. Let your brushes soak for a few minutes, swirling them around to loosen any buildup. Rinse them off and let them dry flat on a clean surface. Do this once a week, and your brushes will keep serving you for years.
Eye Drama-Free
Let’s be clear: mascara is a product you absolutely don’t want to mess with in terms of cleanliness. Dirty mascara wands can lead to eye infections, irritation, and a whole bunch of eye-related issues. To clean the wand, dip it in rubbing alcohol and rinse it under running water. This should get rid of any buildup and help you keep your eyes safe.
Keep that Pout Poppin
Lipsticks and lip liners — those magic wands that make your pout look fabulous — can also be hotspots for bacteria. Here’s a pro tip: wipe the tip of your lipstick with a clean tissue after every use. For lip liners, sharpen them regularly to keep them germ-free. Always remember, a clean makeup kit is the best fit — for you and your skin. If you’ve been neglecting your makeup hygiene, it’s time to step it up.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi askdrdeepali@yahoo.com