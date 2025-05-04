The Dos and Don’ts of Makeup

Clean Base, Clean Face

Whether you’re aiming for a fresh, dewy glow or full-glam vibes, you need a clean base. So, how do you clean your foundation bottle? Start by grabbing a cotton pad and soaking it with some rubbing alcohol (70 per cent is ideal). Wipe down the bottle, focusing especially on the nozzle where gunk tends to collect. Do this every single time you use it, especially if you’re sharing your foundation with anyone.

Keep Your Powders Dust-Free

Powder products like eyeshadows, blushes, and face powders might not seem like they need regular cleaning, but they’re not immune to bacteria. If they start looking clumpy or crusty, it’s time to sanitise. Take some rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spray it from a safe distance on the surface of your powder products. Let them dry, and always wipe off the top layer first with a clean tissue. This will keep them in tip-top shape.

The Main Cast

Here’s where the real action happens. You need to clean your brushes and sponges every week. Spraying them with alcohol won’t do the job. Fill a bowl with water and mix in some gentle shampoo or brush cleaner. Let your brushes soak for a few minutes, swirling them around to loosen any buildup. Rinse them off and let them dry flat on a clean surface. Do this once a week, and your brushes will keep serving you for years.